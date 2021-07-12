Phuong Y. Phillips Sells 2,480 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NYSE:ZNGA) Stock

Zynga Inc. (NYSE:ZNGA) insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 2,480 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $27,280.00.

ZNGA stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.66. 360,645 shares of the stock were exchanged.

Get Zynga alerts:

About Zynga

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.