Phuong Y. Phillips Sells 2,480 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NYSE:ZNGA) Stock

Zynga Inc. (NYSE:ZNGA) insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 2,480 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $27,280.00.
ZNGA stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.66. 360,645 shares of the stock were exchanged.
About Zynga
