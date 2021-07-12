Pi Financial Comments on IBI Group Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:IBG)

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) – Equities research analysts at Pi Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IBI Group in a research note issued on Thursday, July 8th. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. Pi Financial currently has a “NA” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$108.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$103.50 million.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IBG. TD Securities raised their price target on IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on IBI Group to C$13.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Laurentian raised their price target on IBI Group from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of IBI Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.86.

Shares of IBG stock opened at C$10.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.23. The stock has a market cap of C$317.76 million and a P/E ratio of 23.60. IBI Group has a twelve month low of C$4.72 and a twelve month high of C$10.93.

IBI Group Company Profile

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

