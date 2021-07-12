Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Lithium Ltd is a mineral resource company. It engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of resource projects primarily in Australia. Piedmont Lithium Ltd is based in Perth, Australia. “

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Clarkson Capital started coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Piedmont Lithium presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.13.

NASDAQ:PLL opened at $71.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.49 and a beta of 0.37. Piedmont Lithium has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $88.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.01.

In related news, EVP Patrick Brindle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total value of $1,486,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 22,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $1,664,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLL. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Piedmont Lithium by 223.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 970 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter worth about $3,856,000. 19.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,322 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Piedmont Lithium (PLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.