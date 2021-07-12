Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Trading Up 4%

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) shares were up 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.37 and last traded at $73.89. Approximately 4,010 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 892,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.05.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLL shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Piedmont Lithium has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 22,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $1,664,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.62 per share, with a total value of $174,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLL. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 223.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 970 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,322 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

