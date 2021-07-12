Pillar (PLR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $230,680.00

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One Pillar coin can currently be bought for $0.0305 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pillar has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $7.92 million and $230,680.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00052519 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00016699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $298.38 or 0.00899020 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005442 BTC.

Pillar Profile

Pillar is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Buying and Selling Pillar

