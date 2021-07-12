Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Down 4.3%

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) shares dropped 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $73.37 and last traded at $73.69. Approximately 241,827 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 12,364,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.99.

PINS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.45.

Get Pinterest alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.59. The company has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,283.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $174,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total value of $5,996,006.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,198 shares in the company, valued at $5,996,006.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 994,440 shares of company stock worth $70,766,834 over the last ninety days. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 412.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Pinterest by 159.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest Company Profile (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.