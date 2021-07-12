Pinz Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 100 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

ISRG opened at $950.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $866.68. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $566.21 and a 52 week high of $960.87. The company has a market cap of $112.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.02, a PEG ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total value of $636,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,767.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total transaction of $2,141,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,934,858.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,243 shares of company stock valued at $48,517,488 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $957.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $815.26.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

