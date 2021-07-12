Pinz Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 800 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MMC opened at $142.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.11 and a twelve month high of $142.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.56.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.