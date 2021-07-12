Pinz Capital Management LP Invests $90,000 in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 746.4% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 277 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD stock opened at $235.68 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $183.01 and a twelve month high of $238.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.14. The company has a market capitalization of $175.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.21.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

