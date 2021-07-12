Pinz Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,805 shares of company stock worth $14,116,914 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $74.99 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $87.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.65. The stock has a market cap of $147.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.36.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

