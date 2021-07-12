Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Athene in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.69. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $72.72 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Athene’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Get Athene alerts:

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. increased their target price on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.82.

Shares of NYSE ATH opened at $66.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.66. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.68. Athene has a 1 year low of $29.54 and a 1 year high of $70.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Athene by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Athene by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Athene by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Athene by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 150,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Athene in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $301,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,659.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,200 shares of Athene stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $75,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,233,703.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,428,970. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

Read More: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.