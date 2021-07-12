Piper Sandler Boosts Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $175.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Elastic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Elastic in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elastic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Summit Insights assumed coverage on Elastic in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Elastic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $169.33.

Get Elastic alerts:

NYSE ESTC opened at $150.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.58 and a beta of 1.08. Elastic has a one year low of $80.18 and a one year high of $176.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.27.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total transaction of $798,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,007.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.13, for a total value of $148,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,147 shares of company stock worth $3,217,675. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elastic during the first quarter valued at about $13,435,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Elastic by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Elastic by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Elastic by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Elastic by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.