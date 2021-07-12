Piper Sandler Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) – Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Helmerich & Payne in a report released on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.51). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.28) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HP. Citigroup raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.89.

NYSE:HP opened at $32.06 on Monday. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $296.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.28 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 27.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.28%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

