Piper Sandler Cuts Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Price Target to $40.00

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ FY2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Horace Mann Educators from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

NYSE:HMN opened at $37.50 on Thursday. Horace Mann Educators has a 1-year low of $32.35 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.61.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $141,952.47. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMN. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 49.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 900.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter valued at about $200,000.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.