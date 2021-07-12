Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $229.27 Million Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,975,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 300,281 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group comprises approximately 1.4% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 1.48% of Arch Capital Group worth $229,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 100,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $1,481,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,289.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,146 shares of company stock worth $4,835,015 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACGL stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.33. The company had a trading volume of 18,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,457. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.38.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 4.96%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACGL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

