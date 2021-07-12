Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $85.33 Million Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,101 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 0.22% of DocuSign worth $85,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 202.3% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 3,700.0% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total value of $2,774,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,835 shares of company stock valued at $17,154,896. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.73.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $290.14. 55,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,086,920. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.49 and a 12 month high of $293.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.67, a PEG ratio of 102.88 and a beta of 0.85.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

