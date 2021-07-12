Polar Capital Holdings Plc Purchases 12,500 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 575,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $72,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 261,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,612,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,661,000 after buying an additional 35,372 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 66.7% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter worth about $234,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RGA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. reduced their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Shares of RGA traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,404. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $69.55 and a fifty-two week high of $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 2.47%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.14%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

