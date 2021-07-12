Polar Capital Holdings Plc Takes Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 620,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,278,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 0.11% of The Progressive as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive in the first quarter worth $5,417,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the first quarter worth about $123,175,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 4.4% in the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 91,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 51.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 700,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,526,000 after buying an additional 237,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $1,114,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,553,512.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,245 shares of company stock valued at $5,371,796. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, lowered their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.92.

NYSE:PGR traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $99.84. The stock had a trading volume of 101,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,505. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $58.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

