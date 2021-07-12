Porch Group, Inc. (NYSE:PRCH) COO Matthew Neagle Sells 12,000 Shares

Porch Group, Inc. (NYSE:PRCH) COO Matthew Neagle sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $233,880.00.

Shares of Porch Group stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,614 shares.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

