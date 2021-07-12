PPK Group Limited (ASX:PPK) Insider Sells A$3,048,394.00 in Stock

PPK Group Limited (ASX:PPK) insider Glenn Molloy sold 209,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$14.53 ($10.38), for a total value of A$3,048,394.00 ($2,177,424.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Get PPK Group alerts:

PPK Group Company Profile

PPK Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, manufacturing, distributing, hiring, servicing, and supporting underground coal mining equipment in Australia. The company offers alternators, electrical equipment, drilling and bolting equipment, mining consumables, and other underground diesel vehicles under CoalTram names.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for PPK Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPK Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.