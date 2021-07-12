PPK Group Limited (ASX:PPK) Insider Sells A$3,048,394.00 in Stock

PPK Group Limited (ASX:PPK) insider Glenn Molloy sold 209,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$14.53 ($10.38), for a total value of A$3,048,394.00 ($2,177,424.29).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.67.
PPK Group Company Profile
