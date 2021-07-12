PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target Raised to C$15.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price objective hoisted by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PSK. Raymond James boosted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Eight Capital upped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$10.40 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$16.00.

TSE:PSK opened at C$14.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$14.01. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52-week low of C$7.83 and a 52-week high of C$15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.45.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$59.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.87%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

