Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 11.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,676,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,128,036 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.11% of Match Group worth $4,214,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Match Group by 65.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 14,269 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Match Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 66,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Match Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,281,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,069,000 after purchasing an additional 36,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Fourth Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

MTCH traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $162.93. The stock had a trading volume of 13,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a PE ratio of 88.87, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $174.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.15.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTCH shares. BTIG Research upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.47.

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,660.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

