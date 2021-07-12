Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $5.04 Billion Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,458,740 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 3.12% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $5,039,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.6% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 124,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 16.8% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 17,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 23.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 272,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after purchasing an additional 52,267 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WFC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,586,195. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $48.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $181.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.74.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

