Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,860,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,877,959 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 12.52% of Waste Connections worth $3,548,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth about $554,073,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,578,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $728,129,000 after purchasing an additional 565,514 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,395,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,169,000 after purchasing an additional 411,721 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4,397.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 313,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,802,000 after purchasing an additional 306,083 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4,628.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 302,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,691,000 after buying an additional 296,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCN stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $121.84. 5,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,048. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.71 and a fifty-two week high of $124.95. The company has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 143.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,217. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,133.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

