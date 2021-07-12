Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 108,717 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,294,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 108,717 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.08% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $3,260,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,968,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,796,276,000 after buying an additional 12,673 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,091,000 after buying an additional 162,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $667,125,000 after buying an additional 13,347 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $355,121,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 231,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,325,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $7.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,600.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,792. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,067.59 and a 52-week high of $1,597.98. The company has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,414.23.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMG. Truist upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,476.00 to $1,602.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securiti increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,664.81.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,438 shares in the company, valued at $21,238,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

