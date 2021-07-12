Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,137,270 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,202,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,137,270 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 1.0% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.85% of Mastercard worth $10,041,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 431.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,444,000 after purchasing an additional 203,448 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Finally, Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.46.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,216,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,582,676.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,441 shares of company stock valued at $6,280,600 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MA traded up $1.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $374.90. 44,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,777,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $371.54 billion, a PE ratio of 57.11, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $368.07. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.