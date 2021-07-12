Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 688,874 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,581,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 688,874 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 15.06% of Hologic worth $2,869,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 136.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the first quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the first quarter worth $30,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. lowered their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.44.

Shares of HOLX stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.34. 18,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,270,146. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.23. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.81 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

