PriceSmart, Inc. (NYSE:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price Sells 20,000 Shares

PriceSmart, Inc. (NYSE:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total transaction of $1,760,800.00.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

