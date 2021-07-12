Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Holdings Raised by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $5,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 31,375 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,694,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 58,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,480,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $61.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.63. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.32.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 49.39%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

