Private Portfolio Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,676 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after buying an additional 5,288,711 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $773,911,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after buying an additional 3,291,751 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $280,420,000. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.89.

The Walt Disney stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $178.46. The stock had a trading volume of 170,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,970,574. The company has a market capitalization of $324.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.63. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $113.37 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

