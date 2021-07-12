Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period.

IJR stock remained flat at $$111.59 on Monday. 64,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,451,151. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.54 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.14.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

