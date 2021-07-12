Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $23.56 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 7.6% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $23,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $293.01. 13,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,747. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $204.62 and a 52-week high of $294.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $274.93.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

