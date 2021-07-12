Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $903,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,766,000 after purchasing an additional 736,201 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,672,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,119,000 after purchasing an additional 222,088 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,829,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,802,000 after purchasing an additional 29,346 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,706,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,464,000 after purchasing an additional 333,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,179,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,103,000 after purchasing an additional 412,847 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.61. 70,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,498,643. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.07. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $105.77.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

