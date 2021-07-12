Private Portfolio Partners LLC Raises Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $453,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1,413.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T remained flat at $$28.45 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 223,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,086,348. The firm has a market cap of $203.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.77. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.56.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

