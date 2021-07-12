Private Portfolio Partners LLC Raises Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,490,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,452,000 after purchasing an additional 873,411 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,107,000 after purchasing an additional 563,382 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,630,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,002,000 after purchasing an additional 308,237 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,271,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,503,000 after purchasing an additional 233,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,401,000.

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $124.48. The company had a trading volume of 210,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,124,234. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $159.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.05.

