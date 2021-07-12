Private Portfolio Partners LLC Sells 2,040 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.6% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,963 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $616,182,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,478 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $438.03. 142,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,357,084. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $313.24 and a 52 week high of $437.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $423.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

