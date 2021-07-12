Profund Advisors LLC Buys 708 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 38.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 10,711 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 38.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 194,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,629,000 after purchasing an additional 53,893 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 65,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 8.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 414,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,738,000 after purchasing an additional 33,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,565,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 412,704 shares of company stock worth $27,680,387 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JCI opened at $70.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $33.31 and a 1-year high of $70.45.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

JCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. OTR Global raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.44.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

