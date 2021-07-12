Profund Advisors LLC Has $544,000 Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth $357,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 360.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,347,000 after purchasing an additional 199,694 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth about $6,800,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $742,498.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at $196,614.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $463,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,052 shares in the company, valued at $6,261,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,935 shares of company stock worth $2,090,939 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.82.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $79.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 69.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.37. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.82 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.00.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $184.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

