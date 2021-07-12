Profund Advisors LLC Has $558,000 Stock Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 2,310.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,707,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,021,000 after buying an additional 1,636,674 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Middleby in the 4th quarter worth about $120,526,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in The Middleby in the 4th quarter worth about $115,212,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in The Middleby by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,814,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,722,000 after purchasing an additional 512,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Middleby in the 1st quarter worth about $77,072,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Middleby stock opened at $174.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.30. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $186.20.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The Middleby had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $758.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

MIDD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.11.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

