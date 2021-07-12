Profund Advisors LLC Has $585,000 Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,792 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BLD shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.08.

NYSE BLD opened at $186.00 on Monday. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $112.13 and a 1 year high of $235.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.24.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $1,154,013.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

