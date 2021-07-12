Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FibroGen by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in FibroGen by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FibroGen stock opened at $26.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. FibroGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $57.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.62.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.48 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a negative net margin of 95.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on FGEN shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of FibroGen from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of FibroGen to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

In other FibroGen news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $103,837.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,088,464.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

