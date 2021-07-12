Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,173 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $598,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total value of $323,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total value of $449,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,118. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARWR. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.17.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $67.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.92. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $32.86 and a one year high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.42 million. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

