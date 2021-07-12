Profund Advisors LLC Sells 2,087 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CONE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,711,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,882,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,145 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 410.0% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,079,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,113,000 after purchasing an additional 867,949 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,780,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,224,000 after purchasing an additional 846,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,360,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,552,000 after purchasing an additional 365,789 shares in the last quarter.

In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CONE opened at $74.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.07. CyrusOne Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.31%.

CONE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities lowered their price target on CyrusOne from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Cowen cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

