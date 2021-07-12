PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Shares Sold by 683 Capital Management LLC

683 Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,299 shares during the quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of PROG worth $14,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PROG by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,557,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,471,000 after acquiring an additional 745,544 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at $318,417,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter worth $156,634,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in PROG by 14.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,885,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,636,000 after buying an additional 230,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PROG by 15.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,683,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,897,000 after buying an additional 225,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lowered their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PROG presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

Shares of NYSE:PRG traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,654. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.65 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.50.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. PROG had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.11 million. Research analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

