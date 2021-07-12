ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Shares Sold by DAFNA Capital Management LLC

DAFNA Capital Management LLC lowered its position in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 137,400 shares during the period. ProQR Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.7% of DAFNA Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. DAFNA Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.19% of ProQR Therapeutics worth $7,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRQR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 194,300 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,903,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 371.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 798,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

PRQR stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,190. The company has a current ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.52.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

PRQR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. upped their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.86.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

