Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) will report earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Protara Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.09). Protara Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.22) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.20) to ($2.99). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($4.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.50) to ($2.61). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Protara Therapeutics.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.51).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TARA shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Protara Therapeutics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

In other Protara Therapeutics news, insider Martin Sebastian Olivo bought 9,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $99,919.30. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,410 shares in the company, valued at $95,041. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TARA. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 14,290 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TARA opened at $8.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.67. The firm has a market cap of $100.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.70. Protara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $36.69.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

