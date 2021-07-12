Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $121.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) to announce $121.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $121.40 million to $122.50 million. Proto Labs reported sales of $106.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full year sales of $488.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $482.40 million to $494.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $532.20 million, with estimates ranging from $529.70 million to $534.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.25 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

PRLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRLB. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the first quarter worth about $2,003,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the first quarter worth about $771,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 23.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $92.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.37 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.68. Proto Labs has a 12 month low of $82.60 and a 12 month high of $286.57.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

