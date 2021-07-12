ProxyNode Price Tops $0.0003 (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 51% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 12th. ProxyNode has a market cap of $61,317.79 and approximately $12.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProxyNode coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded 34.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ProxyNode Profile

ProxyNode (CRYPTO:PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 184,883,051 coins. The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769

According to CryptoCompare, “Printerium is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin using the popular Scrypt hashing algorithm. It aims to be a a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange for new markets with 3D printers. “

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

