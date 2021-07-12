Prudential Financial Inc. Has $59,000 Position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 18.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Accuray were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Accuray by 546.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 29,685 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Accuray in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Accuray by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accuray by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARAY opened at $4.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $421.54 million, a P/E ratio of 113.03 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Accuray Incorporated has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $6.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

