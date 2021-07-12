Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 12,998 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,998 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Exelixis worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 182.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 113,733 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Exelixis by 205.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 530,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,641,000 after purchasing an additional 356,688 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 10,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $18.01 on Monday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $27.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 90.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $1,330,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $191,854.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,028 shares of company stock worth $7,191,974 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Recommended Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.